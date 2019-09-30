Graveside services for Margaret “Peggy” McKay, 89, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating.
Mrs. McKay was born June 3, 1930 in Nashville, Arkansas to the late Vera (Hooks) and Kelsey Harold Burgess, and died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. McKay was an Accounts Payable Clerk for Amber Construction in Deer Park, Texas before residing in Huntington. She was a member of the Huntington Garden Club. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. McKay was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church. She loved her Lord faithfully and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Survivors include her son, Leslie Harold “Les, Jr.” McKay of Deer Park; grandsons, Ryan McKay and Joshua McKay, both of New Jersey; and nieces, Judy Krebbs of Ada, Oklahoma, Donna Gault of Allen, Oklahoma, and Jeanette House of San Antonio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 69 years, Louie Leslie “Les” McKay.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
