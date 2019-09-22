Claude “Gene” McDonald
Memorial services for Claude “Gene” McDonald, 63, of Zavalla will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Abundant Life Church in Zavalla, Texas.
Mr. McDonald was born June 14, 1956 in Texas City and passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. McDonald enjoyed fishing, liked to mow yards, loved spending time with his family. He especially loved his dog, “Sugar.”
Survivors include his parents, Claude and Elizabeth McDonald of Zavalla; brothers and sisters-in-law, Don and Evelyn McDonald of Zavalla, Robert and Rebecca McDonald of Texas City; nephews, Steven McDonald of Rosenberg, Justin McDonald of Lufkin and Cody McDonald of Zavalla; uncle and aunt, Jim and Shirlene Clampit of Giddings.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Bessie McDonald and Jim and Verda Clampit; and brother, Jimmy McDonald.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
