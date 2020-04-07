Private graveside services for Shirley Ann Ferrara, 70, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor David Hunt officiating.
Mrs. Ferrara was born October 27, 1949 in Temple, Texas to the late Geneva Birdie (Campbell) and Leslie James Jackson, and died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Kingwood with her family by her side.
Shirley would say her greatest achievement was raising one great daughter and two great sons. She loved Jesus, her family and her church, Eastview United Pentecostal Church. She was married to her husband for 50 plus years and was adored by her family and her friends.
Shirley remained President of Ferrara’s Heating & Air Conditioning until a few years ago. She and Sammy started the company in their garage close to 40 years ago. With her direction, Shirley and Sammy took the company from 400 square feet and three employees to over 38 employees in a 15,000 square feet building. She was a professional at everything she did and will be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Sammy Ferrara of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Renae and David Wagnon of Houston; sons and daughters-in-law, Brannon and Kelly Ferrara of Lufkin and Kevin and Aubin Ferrara of Houston; grandchildren, Samuel, Bradley, Amelia and James Wagnon, Kristen and Brittany Ferrara, and Jalyn Ferrara; sisters, Doris, Charlene and Patsy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Linda Ferrara of Dallas and Mike and Debbie Ferrara of Austin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Wayne Svajda of Temple; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clyde Jackson.
Honorary pallbearers will be her sons, son-in-law and grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.