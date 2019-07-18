Frances Little Whitten
Services for Frances Little Whitten, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Charles Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Whitten was born December 24, 1929 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Gladys (Whitlock) and Grover Little. She passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in a Nacogdoches nursing facility.
Mrs. Whitten was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was the center of her life and she was a caretaker for everyone. She would do without so that others could have more. She was a great cook and made the best fried chicken of all. Mrs. Whitten was a devoted member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Larry Taylor of Graham; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Mary Whitten of Nacogdoches; granddaughters, Leah Taylor of Fort Worth, Anna Taylor of Fort Worth and Lori Johnson of New Braunfels; grandson, Robert Adam Whitten of Garland; great-granddaughters, Lilly Johnson of New Braunfels and Marigold Whitten of Garland; great-grandson, Liem Whitten of Garland; and brother, James Little of Hudson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitten was preceded in death by her husband of more than 49 years, H. J. Whitten; son, David Whitten; 2 brothers; and 1 sister.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Farrell, Chuck White, Lee Winkleman, Tim Little, Richard Little and Chris Powell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Weaver and Eddie Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Whitten’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, TX 75904.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.