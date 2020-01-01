Funeral services for Martin Jesus “Tutus” Vargas, 6, of Diboll will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Timber Creek Church with Pastor Edgar Maranon officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery.
Martin was born April 6, 2013 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in a local hospital. He loved his family and enjoyed watching Paw Patrol and listening to music.
Survivors include parents, Gladys Guerrero and Asiano Vargas of Diboll; siblings, Eliza Vargas, Alexis Vargas, and Briana Vargas, all of Diboll; grandparents, Maria DelBosque and Jesus Guerrero of Diboll, Margarita Rodriguez and Maximino Vargas of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Armando Vargas, Rodrigo Vargas, Gary Guerrero, and Jesus Guerrero, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.