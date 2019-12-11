O.T. Allen Funeral Home – Alto, Tx. (936)858-4111
Wells — Funeral services for Frank M. “Pop” Edge, 84, of Wells, will be Friday, December 13, at 10 AM at the Forest Baptist Church near Wells with Rev. Jimmy Hedges and Rev. Horace Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells. Mr. Edge passed away Monday evening, December 9th, in Lufkin. He was born in Kendalia, Texas, near San Marcos, July 10, 1935 to Bruce M. Edge and Nancy Eggar Edge. He served 5 years in the U.S. Marines and 4 years in the Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict, before moving to Wells, where he lived the last 55 years. Frank had worked for many years as a Lab Technician for TexDot and had also worked as a carpenter. He was a member and deacon of the Forest Baptist Church and a past worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge and had also served on the Wells City Council. Frank was preceded in death by his parents as well as 3 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by wife Doris Edge of Wells, son Mark Edge (Angie) of Garrison and daughter Susie Edge of Wells, grandchildren Kayla May (Jacob), Josh Edge and Julianne Edge and great granddaughter Addley May. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Bonnie Edge, Ferris and JoAnne Smith and Wanda Smith. Pallbearers are Ross Hicks, Kip Smith, Coy Ditsworth, Brandon Hope, Joe Burke and Blake Bailey. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home in Alto.
