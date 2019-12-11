Robert Lee Rhodes “Bobby” 77 of Lufkin, Texas. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family November 25,2019.He is preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Pete Rhodes. He is survived by his wife Cythina Rhodes, Brother Allen Rhodes, Father , Stepfather. Children Mary Miller, Bill Bratcher, Brenda Lopez. Grandchildren Lesley Simmons, Sarah Tolbert, Tim Harris, Bethany Harris, Megan Harris, Kyle Bratcher Harris, Kaylay Costilla, Jason Reyes, Brandon Reyes, Great Grandchildren 8 and many Nieces and Nephew Allison, Amber, Patrick, Audrey.
Honorary Pallbearers, Patrick Rhodes, Curtis Fero, Jason Reyes, Brandon Reyes, Kyle Bratcher, Bill Bratcher, Jason Simon.
Visitation will be held at McNutt Funeral Home Thursday December,12,2019 at 1:00pm.
Service in our chapel to follow at 2:00pm.
In lieu of donations the family has requested that you donate to your local animal shelter. Because of the love Mr. Rhodes had for all animals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.