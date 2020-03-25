Private graveside services for Joe Frank Doss, 86, of Wells, will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, with Reverend Michael Harris officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Angels came and took Joe to be with his Heavenly Father at 1:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020.
Joe was born April 16, 1933 to Billie and Mazie Cravens Doss in Wells, Texas.
Joe graduated from Wells ISD and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a truck driver and loved every mile he drove.
After he retired, he enjoyed going into Wells every day checking on the cows, sitting and watching all the trucks and cars go by, and talking to old friends.
Survivors include his wife of 56-1/2 years, Ida Ruth Doss; son and daughter-in-law, Corbitt and Amanda Doss; daughter and son-in-law, Alyson and Keith Dixon; granddaughter, Dulcie Schasteen; grandsons, Justin Dixon and Damien Blackburn; and great-granddaughter, Moxie Schasteen.
Joe was preceded in death by his son Jason on March 2, 1992; and by his Mom and Dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church, 102 Rusk Avenue, Wells, TX 75976; or your favorite charity.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
