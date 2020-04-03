Private graveside services for Peyton Huckabay, 95, of Houston, formerly of Lufkin, will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating.
Mr. Huckabay was born August 14, 1924 in Annona, Texas to the late Vada Mae (Swann) and Joseph Phillip Huckabay, and died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Houston.
A resident of Lufkin most of his life, Mr. Huckabay had resided in Houston since 2005. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Southwestern Bell where he was an electrician. He was a Shriner. Before moving to Houston Mr. Huckabay attended First Baptist Church Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife, Joy (Walters) Huckabay of Houston; son, James Huckabay of Houston; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Eldon Reed of Deer Park; granddaughters, Arwen Huckabay and Rachael Huckabay, both of Houston; grandson, Chris Reed of Deer Park; and brother, Bobby Huckabay.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Xaria Bailey Henry-Reed; and sister, Lucille Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77030 or GODTEL Ministries, 323 Moody Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.