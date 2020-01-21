Funeral services for Johnnie Dale (Weaver) Johnson, 71, of Zavalla will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Huntington Oddfellows Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was born September 1, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Gracie (Trinkle) and John Douglas Weaver, and died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Johnson had resided in Zavalla for 35 years and retired from Jim Walter Homes. She enjoyed reading and loved her dachshund “Happy”. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Cornerstone Chapel.
Survivors include her sisters and brother-in-law, Deborah and Ken Stephens of Huntington and Brenda Helton of Huntsville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug Weaver of Lufkin, George and Lynn Weaver of Rockdale, Dwight and Kathleen Walker of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerry Johnson in 2007.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
