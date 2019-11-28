Graveside services for Lester R. “Paw Paw” Glaze, 81, of Pollok will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Simpson Cemetery with Brother Bennie Boles officiating.
Mr. Glaze was born March 21, 1938 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Hazel “Baby Doll” (Choate) and Lester Johnnie Glaze, and died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Glaze was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He worked in the woods as a Log Truck Driver. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and he loved telling stories. Most of all he loved his grandbabies and time spent with them. Mr. Glaze was a member of Redtown Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joyce Glaze of Pollok; sons and daughters-in-law, Lester J. and Teresa Glaze, Robert D. and Athena Glaze, all of Pollok; daughters and son-in-law, Hazel K. Glaze, Molly G. and Billy White, all of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Ray A. Glaze and Brittany, William C. White and Samantha, Spencer D. Glaze, Alicia A. Domino, Kristie N. Taylor, Amanda J. White and Megan Lyons, Kalea R. White and Clover Glaze; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Randy Domino, Keandra Andrews, Zane White, Kensley Elliott, Serenity Elliott, Fauna June White; brother, Lenard Glaze of Lufkin; sister, Darline Thibodeaux of Hudson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, his twin Hazel Fay, Mattie Gertrude Glaze, Evelyn Louise Haney; brothers, Johnnie Dale Glaze, W.L. Glaze, Glenn Grimes; and brothers-in-law, Jim Haney and Freddy Werla, and Robert Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers will be Ray Glaze, William White, Cy Perry, Jon Glaze, John Glaze, and Ricky Glaze.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at his residence, 801 FM 1819, in Pollok.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
