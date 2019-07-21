Louis Joseph Martin, Jr.
Louis Joseph Martin, Jr., 84, of Lufkin, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas, on December 7, 1934. He is preceded in death by parents, Elizabeth (Lockhart) and Louis J. Martin, Sr.; and younger brother, Leslie John Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Billie; daughter, Pamela Stout and husband, Rodney; son, Louis J. Martin, III., and wife, Amy; brother, Lionel Jerome Martin; grandchildren, Louis J. Martin, IV., Lauren Martin, Scarlett Martin, Taylor Stout, Erin Stout; nieces, Judi Watkins, Janet Graf; nephews Casey Bennett and Gregory Martin; along with a host of other family and dear friends.
Louis was a Veteran of the Cold War, serving in the U.S. Army, Rank of Spec. 4, 1958-1963.
He was an avid reader, enjoyed sailing, gardening, and photography. He was active in his community, holding the positions as President of the Houston Underwater Club, President of the Angelina County Master Gardeners, and Commodore of Seabrook Sailing Club, as well as being a member of the Angelina Photographic Association. Louis attended Texas A&M University, was proud to be an Aggie; continued his education at Heidelberg University in Germany, and University of Houston. He was a great provider and spent many years as the Chief Bidder/Estimator for Universal Electric Construction Company and Red Simpson, Inc. Louis loved his family, especially his grandchildren, to which he was affectionately known as, “Grandpa”. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.