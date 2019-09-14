Dorothy J. McMillion
Funeral services for Dorothy J. McMillion, 71, of Wells, will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Harris, Brother David Goodwin, and Brother Wesley Matchett officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Ms. McMillion was born January 5, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of Bettie (Herman) Pounds and the late Maford McMillion. She died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Ms. McMillion was retired from the State Prison System where she had served as a guard. She also worked for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center as a clerk. Ms. McMillion enjoyed winning at board games, cooking and shopping. She also loved to work and travel and, most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. Ms. McMillion was a member of Falvey Memorial United Methodist Church and had resided in Wells most of her life.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Melanie Pounds of Wells; stepsons, Michael Flores, Troy Flores, and Gary Flores, all of Baytown; grandchildren, Seth Pounds of Florida, Tyler Jones, Aaron Kalka, Alison Jones, and Erin Jones, all of Wells; great grandson, Xander Agpalza Jones of Pollok; mother, Bettie Pounds of Wells; sister, Jerri Cartwright of Wells; stepsister, Rita Torres of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Gary Heflin of Wells; nieces, nephews and spouses, Raye Lynn and Frank Hibdon of Pollok, Steven and Alicia Monday of Wells, Leah Cartwright of Houston, Veronica and Mike Ramey, serving with the U.S. Navy in Japan, Rochelle Pounds of Lufkin, Jeremy and Amanda Pounds of Dallas, Jared Wofford of Houston; great nieces, great nephews and spouses, Heather and Creed Moore of Huntington, Dusty Goodwin and fiancée Diana Rojo of Lufkin, Matthew Courtney of Longview, Emily Monday of Wells, and Michael Liam Ramey of Japan; great-great niece and great-great nephews, Alexis Weeks, Luke Moore, both of Huntington, and Riley Dean Goodwin of Lufkin; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Ms. McMillion was preceded in death by her father; sister, Georgia Heflin; stepfather, Jake Pounds, and brother-in-law, Ronnie Cartwright.
Pallbearers will be Steven Monday, Dusty Goodwin, Rochelle Pounds, Jeremy Pounds, Jared Wofford, and Creed Moore.
Honorary pallbearers are Don Goff, Charles Greenville and Gary Heflin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
