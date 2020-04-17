Private graveside services for Shirley Lumpkin, 85, of Lufkin will be held in the Cold Springs Cemetery in Garrison with Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald and Ronnie Lusk officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date with Dr. Charles M. Roberts officiating.
Mrs. Lumpkin was born January 28, 1935 in Garrison, Texas to the late Mandy Jane (Arrington) and H A Lofton, and died Monday, April 13, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lumpkin had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was employed by GMAC Lufkin and also Secretary for Congressman John Dowdy. Jewelry making was her fondest hobby. In recent years she created a card ministry to encourage others and celebrate special occasions. She was a faithful member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She also supported a number of ministries.
Survivors include her stepdaughters, Linda Dixon and husband Kevin of Fort Worth, Jerrilyne Wathey of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Ester Guy of Houston; grandchildren, Sean, Chad, Angela, Leigh Ann, Britni; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, C.J. Guy and Jerald C. “Jerry” Lumpkin; son, Patrick J. Guy; son-in-law, Bob Wathey; and stepson, Stephen Lumpkin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Lusk, Bob Waltman, Doug Maddux, Jim Lott, Tom Johnson, and John Crenshaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to Matamoros Children’s Home, Dr. Saul Camacho, P.O. Box 4073, Brownsville, Texas 78523 or Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight Street, San Francisco, California 94102.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
