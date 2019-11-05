Larry R. Callison (Hop)
Larry R. Callison (Hop),74, passed away on October 15, 2019.He was born on March 23, 1945.Larry was raised in Aransas Pass by his parents, the late Harry R. Callison and Martha Jane Callison. Larry was a blessing to all who met him. He had a big heart and always wanted to help others. Larry had a double degree in Biology and Chemistry from Texas State and, after his service with the Navy, was a laboratory technician. He lived for many years in Lufkin, TX and his passions were raising orchids and working with the bee community.
Larry leaves behind his 4 siblings, Jerry Buckner (Butch), Judy Bell, Randy Callison (Janet) and Rick Callison (Barbara), many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to the kindness of others, Mary Suniga, who was a caretaker for the past 2 years and the wonderful nurses and staff of Rockport Nursing and Rehabilitation who showered him with love and compassion.
Larry’s remains will be buried in Oklahoma by his mother and father. God’s speed, Hop!
