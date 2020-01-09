A Celebration of Life for Michael Wayne Parrott, 50, of Huntington will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the family residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Parrott was born October 8, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas to Rose Sharon (Ray) and Jimmy Norman Parrott, and died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Survivors include his mother, Sharon Horsman of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Tandy and Henry Nerren of Huntington; brothers and sister-in-law, James Arthur Parrott of Lufkin, Mitchell Shane and Anissa Parrott of Zavalla; aunt, Odell Plummer; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Norman Parrott.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
