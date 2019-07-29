Funeral services for Debbie “Dee Dee” McAdams, 56, of Corrigan, will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan with Brother Lesly Wilkinson and Brother Phil Corbett officiating. Interment will follow at Union Springs Cemetery.
Ms. McAdams was born July 13, 1963 in Woodville, Texas, the Daughter of Billy Ray Saxon and Catherine Jeanette Bell Saxon, and died Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. McAdams dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved being a teacher.
Ms. McAdams is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Riley Barrett of Groveton; daughter and son-in-law, Caitlin and Mitch Howell of Corrigan; son, Robert McAdams of Corrigan; grandchildren, Brantley and Adaley Barrett of Groveton and Haley Howell of Corrigan; mother, Cathy Saxon of Corrigan; sister and brother-in-law, Dwana and James Nowak of Lufkin; niece and nephew, Amy and Alex; great niece, Emily; aunts, Shirley, Tracy Mae, Merline, Eva Lee; and uncle, Buddy.
She was preceded in death by her father Billy Ray Saxon and Grandmother Ollie Bell.
Pallbearers will be Bo Bell, Thomas Shirley, Brian Lawson, Jason Lawson, Gary Currie, and Christopher Sanders
Honorary pallbearer will be Alex Nowak
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Corrigan.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
