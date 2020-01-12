Jose Alberto Aguilar Zavala
Services for Jose Alberto Aguilar Zavala, 57, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Aguilar was born April 11, 1962 in Mexico, the son of Inocencia Aguilar and the late Ramon Aguilar. He passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Jose was a loving husband, father and “PeePaw”. The love of his life was his dog Jaz. He was a longtime resident of Lufkin. Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Jerrie Aguilar of Lufkin; sons, Jose Aguilar, Jimmy Aguilar, both of Lufkin, and Jody Herrington of Huntington; daughters, Rachel Aguilar, Ruby Aguilar, and Becky Aguilar, all of Arlington; brother, Fidencio Aguilar of Lufkin; sisters, Dioncil, Maribel and Aracely, all of Lufkin; mother, Inocencia Aguilar of Lufkin; grandchildren, Alicia, Jose Alberto III, Junior, Jenny, Kylie, Elena Faith, Elisica, Ariana Jane and Genesis.
In addition to his father, Jose was preceded in death by his son, Mark Herrington; and grandson, Julian Ramon.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
