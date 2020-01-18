Chadley Shayne “Chad” Barington
Services for Chadley Shayne “Chad” Barington, 53, of Junction, formerly of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Barington died Jan. 16, 2020, in Junction.
Alexis Cantrell
Services for Alexis Cantrell, 73, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Zavalla First Baptist. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church. She was born May 8, 1946, and died Jan. 17, 2020, in Zavalla. McNutt Funeral Home, directors.
Jane DuBose Anderson Faulk
Services for Jane DuBose Anderson Faulk, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Faulk died Jan. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Velma Joyce Henry
A viewing for Velma Joyce Henry will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Ms. Henry was born July 6, 1973, Lufkin, and died Jan. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Stevie Holland
Services for Stevie Holland, 58, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Holland died Jan. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Nancy McAlister
Services for Nancy McAlister, 84, of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. McAlister died Jan. 17, 2020, in Hudson.
Dorothy (Pinner) Oates
Services for Dorothy (Pinner) Oates, 87, of Huntington, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Oates was born June 14, 1932, in Camp Nancy in Angelina County, and died Jan. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
