William Donald Stott
Graveside services for William Donald “Curly” Stott, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Nacogdoches with Pat Jones officiating.
Mr. Stott was born January 16, 1932 in Nacogdoches, Texas, the son of I. D. and Delanie (Luman) Stott, and died Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Lufkin,TX.
Mr. Stott loved his family and worked hard to provide for them, driving trucks for Brookshire Brothers for 27 years.
Mr. Stott is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucy Stott; daughter, Donna Stott of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Stott; granddaughter, Sarah Rosenzweig of Lufkin, TX; grandson and wife, Aaron and Crystal Stott of San Antonio, TX; and great-grandchildren Madi, Jayden, Emma Kate, Kobe, Kadence, and Jacques.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ide and Delanie (Luman) Stott.
Family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice in the Pines and Parkwood in the Pines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Stott, Bo Richey, David Oliver, Mark Stringer
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
