Private graveside services for Hubert Lee Bridges, 90, of Lufkin will be held in the Berry Cemetery with Brother Mardy Guidry officiating.
Mr. Bridges was born February 10, 1930 in Jasper, Texas to the late Thelma Mae (Parker) and William Isaac Bridges, and died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Bridges had resided in Lufkin since 1954 and was a Machine Operator at Lufkin Industries for 23 years. He loved to joke around, and his hobbies included fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Mr. Bridges was a member of First Assembly of God Diboll.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Loretta (Davis) Bridges of Lufkin; daughter, Karen White of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, James and Donna Smyrl of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry and Danny Massey of Lufkin, Nancy and Kerry Oldham of Pollok, Patsy and Michael Rayborn of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, Tamara and Bubba Nerren, Trey and Leslie Faulkner, Jason White, Jeremy and Gina Smyrl, Warren and Ashley Smyrl, Aaron and Rachel Massey, Crystal and Aaron Stott, Cassie and Roger Schroeder, Matthew and Maegan Oldham, Ryan and Amy Dugat, Amber and Tony Beam, Heather Rayborn, Crystal Rayborn; great-grandchildren and spouses, Blake and Carolanne Nerren, Camryn Nerren, Chelsea Weaver, Robert Faulkner IV, William Faulkner, Collin Faulkner, Parker Smyrl, Payne Smyrl, Palmer Smyrl, Jayden Clark, Kobe “Hobo” Clark, Madi Stott, Emma Stott, Leah Massey, Bryce Schroeder, Kylie Schroeder, Landon Schroeder, Denman Oldham, Zeth Dugat, Kane Dugat, Kalyn Rayborn; great-great-grandchildren, David Weaver, Warner Nerren, Braxtlynn Smith; sister, Doris Walters; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Ken Martin; brother and sister-in-law, Hollis and Claire Bridges; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Marie Bridges; and sister, LaJuan Hare.
Pallbearers will be Trey Faulkner, Ryan Dugat, Matthew Oldham, Blake Nerren, Camryn Nerren, and Tony Beam.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
