Betty Allen Thayer
Memorial Visitation for Betty Allen Thayer, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mrs. Thayer was born September 4, 1946 in Ft. Worth, Texas, the daughter of the late Harold and Virginia (Long) Allen, and died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Thayer enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gaither (Trey) III and Pam Ainsworth of Houston; daughter, Monica Ainsworth of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Steven Cloyd of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Amy and Brent Bostic of Lufkin; granddaughters, Jamye Bynum, Peyton Cloyd, and Madison Dunn, all of Lufkin; grandsons, Jake Bynum of Lufkin, Thomas Ainsworth and Travis Ainsworth, both of Houston, and Trevor Bynum and Luke Cloyd, both of Lufkin; and great-grandsons, Brittin Bostic and Braxton Bostic, both of Lufkin.
Mrs. Thayer was preceded in death by her parents.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX 75904 or to the American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.