Funeral services for Mona Lee McGee Deerman Skinner, 93, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles M. Roberts and Brother Lucian Stohler officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Skinner was born November 4, 1926 in Gary, Texas and went to be with her Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Mona was the fourth child of seven born to O.C. McGee and Rennie Era Todd McGee. She was reared in Nacogdoches and was a graduate of Nacogdoches High School. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and went on to receive her Master’s in Religious Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Mona taught Business for 32 years at Redland, Sanderson, Palestine, and the last 25 years at Hudson High School. She always felt that teaching was her calling and was blessed to have touched many lives through the classroom.
Mona was an active member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church and served on numerous committees throughout the years. She sang in the Senior Adult Choir and enjoyed traveling with the “Goldenagers”. Mona volunteered weekly at Woodland Heights Medical Center in the surgery waiting room and was also an “Ambassador” for the Angelina Chamber of Commerce. She was an officer for Angelina County Retired Teachers for many years and a member of the “Citizens Police Academy Alumni”. Mona will be best remembered as a “Prayer Warrior” and her love for her Lord, her family, her friends and her church.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister and husband, Dee and Mike McDonald of Sherman; sister-in-law, Lou McGee of Deer Park; son-in-law and wife, Bethel and Beverly Bryant of Burke; stepdaughters and sons-in-law, Deana and Lucian Stohler of Spring, Vicki and John Teer of Spring; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; special friends, Ella and Carl Weaver; special niece and husband, Marilyn and Steve Bolt; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jack Allan Deerman; second husband, Mike Skinner; and daughter, Beverlee Deerman Bryant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or The Gideons International, Lufkin West Camp, P.O Box 1831, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
