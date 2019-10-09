Dorothy Marie Robertson
Graveside services for Dorothy Marie Robertson, 88, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with David Matthews officiating.
Mrs. Robertson was born December 16, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Ella (Webb) and Jack Dempsey Matthews, and died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Robertson worked as a home health provider for more than 20 years. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, painting, cooking, flower gardening, and taking care of her family. Mrs. Robertson was a strong Christian woman and loved the Bible. She played the piano and organ, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school at many churches around the area. She was a member of Clawson Assembly of God.
Survivors include her son, Brent Andrew Robertson and wife Jackie of Lufkin; grandsons, Keith Andrew Robertson and fiancée Shanda, Christopher Charles Robertson and wife Ashtin; great-grandchildren, Abby Robertson, Greysen Robertson, Grace Robertson, Raelee Robertson, and Andrew Ray Robertson; brothers, David Matthews and wife Dorothy and Delbert Lynn Matthews, all of Buna; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Andrew Robertson; twin great-grandsons, Nathan Andrew and Nicholas Austin Robertson; great-grandson, Jace Robertson; and siblings, Gloria Mae Denmon, Delores Faye Pickett, Glenn Dempsey Matthews, Nelda Jo White, and Brenda Gail Matthews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.