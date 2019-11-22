Rudy Mark Wilkison, was born in Popular Bluff, Missouri, July 13, 1950. he was the first-born son of Oren and Pauline Wilkison.
Rudy was a graduate of Lufkin High School, class of 1969. He served in the US Army National Guard; Rudy was active businessman in the Trinity Community. He was owner of Wilkison Hardware Store from 1971 to 2017, served on the Trinity County Appraisal Board, since 1996, served on the Board of Directors at First National Bank, member of Lone Star Bow Hunting Association, Retired from the Trinity Volunteer Fire Department. Rudy studied business at of Sam Houston State University and Angelina College. He was a faithful member of Burning Hope Baptist Church.
Rudy is preceded in death by his beloved wife Cyndi Nell Wilkison and his parents. Rudy is survived by devoted wife of six years Jane Wilkison, children Robin Losack, Jason Wilkison, , Alyssa Juniel, stepson’s Samuel and Justin Juniel, granddaughter Kalyn Yates and husband Curtis, great-grandson Case Yates, Brother Kelly Wilkison and wife Donna, sister Gail McAlexander, mother-in-law Mary Frances Parrish, brother-in-law Morris Parrish, nieces Candice Velasquez and husband alejandro, Ashley Grier and husband Alex, Jordan Wilkison and friend Jake Askew, and Morgan Wilkison. Numerous other relatives also survive.
Rudy passed away in Conroe, Texas on November 15, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He has left us with many treasured memories that we will hold dearly in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 18 from 6-8 p.m at Burning Hope Baptist Church in Trinity. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 19 at 11 a.m also at Burning Hope Baptist Church. Please visit www.wallerthorntonfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
