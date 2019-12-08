Funeral services for Mary Ann Runnels, 82, of Hudson will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Runnels was born October 28, 1937 in Bland County, Virginia to the late Cornelia (Burkhead) and Walker Pauley, and died Friday, December 6, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Runnels had resided in Hudson most of her life. She loved children and retired after 32 years of working at Jack and Jill and First Assembly day cares. Mrs. Runnels attended First Assemby/Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jerold Runnels of Hudson; son, Terry Tolbert and wife Susie of Nacogdoches; daughter, Melinda Kartye and husband Jason of Lufkin; stepson, Timothy Runnels and wife Carolyn of Atmore, Alabama; stepdaughter, Kimberly Osborne and husband Scott of League City; grandchildren and their spouses, Keisha Tolbert, Brandall Tolbert and Jace Kartye, Kye and Courtney Kartye; step-granddaughter, Crystal Runnels; brothers, Tommy Pauley of Bland, Virginia, David Pauley and wife Valerie of Radford, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and mother-in-law, Nona Lee Runnels.
Pallbearers will be Brandall Tolbert, Jace Kartye, Kye Kartye, Scot Tolbert, James Wilson, and Jeff Stewart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
