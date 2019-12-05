Rufus W. Dunn
Funeral services for Rufus W. Dunn, 87, of Hudson will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Bryan Lipscomb and Brother Bobby Whisenant officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Rufus was born February 8, 1932 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Ora “Maw Ben” and Ben Dunn. He went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Rufus was a graduate of Hudson High School, where he met his high school sweetheart who he married, Sarah “Tootie” Clark. They were married in 1950 and Sarah passed just before celebrating 60 years of marriage together.
After graduating, Rufus enlisted in the United States Army and served overseas stationed in Japan. Upon his return at the end of his service, he began working at the Texas Forest Service from which he retired after working 37 years. He then worked at Clark’s Plant Food for 10 years before retiring for good.
Rufus was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church for over 50 years. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family. He and Sarah were avid travelers and had visited all states in the United States, with the exception of Hawaii.
Rufus is survived by his daughter, Suzanne and Richard Jones of Hudson; daughter, Lisa Gail and Jim Childs of Timpson; grandchildren, Keith and Erin Jones, Bobby and Karen Jones, and Trista and Kris Whisenant, all of Hudson; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Katelyn, Sarah Ann, Kaylee, Hunter, Garrett, Bella, Brody, and Luke; brothers, George Dunn and Elbert Dunn, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rufus was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sarah “Tootie” Dunn; great-granddaughters, Landry and Grace Whisenant; sisters, Dorothy Weaver and Lila Largent.
Pallbearers will be Keith Jones, Bobby Jones, Kris Whisenant, Tommy Largent, Donnis Dunn, Kirk Dunn, and Greg Weaver.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Allen Clark, Terry Lynn Clark, Dennis Clark, Joe Don Clark, and Mike Bazaar.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Hospice in the Pines for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
