Jose Prajedis Cruz
Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Prajedis Cruz, 91, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Carlos Rangel officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Cruz was born July 21, 1928 in Mexico to the late Magdalena (Balderas) and Leonardo Cruz, and died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in a local nursing home. He had resided in Lufkin for over 20 years. He loved working with his hands, anything mechanical. Mr. Cruz was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Vicenta (Amador) Cruz of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Faustino and Erlinda Cruz of Kingwood, Guadalupe and Elaida Cruz of Magnolia, Alex Prajedis, Jr. and Eva Cruz of San Antonio; daughters and sons-in-law, Beatrice and Gilbert Salinas of San Antonio, Sofia and Mike Romo of Lufkin, and Emma Strait of Lufkin; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Lucy Rodriguez, Jovita Cruz and Yolanda Cruz; and son-in-law, George Strait.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Cruz, Xavier Cruz, Omar Cruz, Mike Romo, Jr., Gilbert Salinas, Jr., and Ruben Salinas, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marco Antonio Gonzales and Carlos Cruz.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., and following the Rosary, Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.