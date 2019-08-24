Memorial services for Terry Scott Beam, 56, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Pastor Pat Jones officiating.
Mr. Beam was born March 2, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Clyde Beam and Delberta June Quesinberry Beam, and died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Beam loved music and had a passion for traveling.
Mr. Beam is survived by his common law wife Karen Bryan of Lufkin, TX; sister, Hope Philpott of Lufkin, TX; brother, Stephen Beam of Bardstown, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Georgia Beam of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Lisa Beam of Lakeland, FL; and sister, Marsha Brock of Lufkin, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pat Wells and Debbie Beam, and brothers Daniel Beam and Bruce Beam.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
