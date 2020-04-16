Marguerite Brock, 95, of Lufkin died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Huntington. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Mrs. Brock was born March 5, 1925 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Kelly Susan “Coco” (Steed) and Vernon Marion Dorsett and was raised in Lufkin. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Kay Brock of Huntington; daughter, Margaret Ann Brock of Stevensville; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Martha Lou and Tom Chapman of Teague; daughter-in-law, Patricia J. Brock of Weatherford; grandchildren, Johnny J. Holt, Travis Holt, both of Copperas Cove, Kathy (Wright) Miles of Lufkin, Martha (Wright) Dowdle of Corrigan, Melissa Ann (Stone) Dudley of Houston, Courtney (Brock) Chandler of Grapevine, Adrian (Brock) Pierce of Mansfield, and Clay Brock of Frisco; and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Clayton Brock; sons, David Holt and Michael Clayton Brock; and daughter, Rita (Holt) Wright.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
