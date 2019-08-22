Ernest Gaitan Alvarado
Graveside services for Ernest Gaitan Alvarado, 65, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Taylor City Cemetery.
Mr. Alvarado was born August 30, 1953 in Rowena, Texas to the late Guadalupe (Gaitan) and Jose Alvarado, and died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Alvarado had resided in Lufkin for 35 years and was an Electrician by trade. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his ex-wife and best friend, Pamela Hambrick; children, Ernie Alvarado, Angela Alvarado, and Justin Alvarado; sisters, Elvira Harris, Hilda Villareal and husband Armando, Olga Cowsert and husband Frank, Elodia Myrick, and Linda Yakhtaparast and husband Mehrdad; brothers, Oscar Alvarado and wife Rosy and David Alvarado; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jose Alvarado, Jr., Hector Alvarado, and Daniel Alvarado; and sister, Irma Taylor.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.