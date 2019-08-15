Rodney Lynn Blankenship
Funeral services for Rodney Lynn Blankenship, 68, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Chaplain Katelyn McWilliams officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Blankenship was born September 11, 1950 in Orange, Texas, the son of Arthur Blankenship and Hazel Lee Branch Blankenship, and died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Lufkin, Tx.
Mr. Blankenship loved cars, he was the sole proprietor of C-C Enterprises, a local auto restoration business. He was known for award winning classic cars and custom hotrods. He had a strong desire to help young people get a good start and employed numerous youth through the work study vocational program. He was also a member of the East Texas Corvette Club of Lufkin.
Mr. Blankenship is survived by his wife of 48 years Dorothy Blankenship of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Erick Diaz of Cypress, TX; daughter Holly Blankenship of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Nicolas and Elliot Diaz, Grant Dehmer, and Blake Blankenship; brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Sandra Blankenship of Spring, TX; sister, Mary Luttrell of McKinney, TX; sister, Barbara Sykora of Katy, TX; sister, Jeanine Blankenship of Houston, TX; brother-in-law and wife, Edward and Debbie Polson of Alvarado, TX; sister-in-law, Linda Spratt Holland of Lufkin, TX.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and too many more to name.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sons Rodney Aaron and Eric Brandon Blankenship
Pallbearers will be Jeep Compton, Garland Waldrop, Will Spencer, Francisco Farfan, Gene Sullivan, and Abraham Tobias
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robbie Adams, David Martin, Erick Diaz, Lee Slaughter, and Wade Blankenship.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home Chapel.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
