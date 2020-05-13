Sammie Kathleen Campbell
Private graveside services for Sammie Kathleen Campbell, 74, of Lufkin will be held in the Ivie Cemetery in Houston County with Reverend Cindy Doran and Josh Mills officiating.
Mrs. Campbell was born March 27, 1946 in Kennard, Texas to the late Violet (Arnold) and Clarence Matchett, and died Monday, May 11, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Campbell had resided in Lufkin for more than 44 years and worked as a Bank Officer at Lufkin National Bank (now Regions Bank) for 20 years. She was a member of Keltys United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, David; granddaughters, Katie and Jennifer along with their mother, Laura; granddaughters, Taylor, Brittney, Haley and Courtney along with their mother, Pamela; sister, Lou Murray; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Frances Matchett; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen Ray Campbell; son, Brian Campbell; and four siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915, Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or a charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.