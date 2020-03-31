Arely S. Camarillo, 31, of Lufkin was born August 13, 1988 to Sylvia Ramirez and Luis Camarillo in Mexico. She passed away March 27, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Arely was a loving wife and mother. She loved life and enjoyed traveling. She especially loved having a good time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Jose A. Aguilar of Lufkin; son, Jose A. Aguilar III of Lufkin; daughter, Kylie C. Aguilar of Lufkin; father, Luis Camarillo of Arlington; mother, Sylvia Ramirez of Oklahoma City, OK; brothers, Alexis Ramirez of Oklahoma City, OK, and Erick Morales of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters, Annette Ramirez of Mexico, Rachel Aguilar of Arlington, Adriana Camarillo of Oklahoma City, OK, Ruby Aguilar and Becky Aguilar of Arlington, Roxanna Ramirez of Oklahoma City, OK; stepmother, Rita Camarillo of Arlington, stepmother, Jerrie Aguilar of Lufkin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jose A. Aguilar Sr.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, 412 S. Shepherd in Lufkin, with a maximum of 10 visitors at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 guideline
Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.