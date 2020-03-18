A Celebration of Life honoring the memory of Steven C. Smith will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Steven, 64, of Lufkin was born June 4, 1955, and went to his Heavenly home January 29, 2020. He was a 1973 graduate of Lufkin High School and a 1978 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. He retired from Temple-Inland and the City of Lufkin.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Webb Jenkins of Lufkin; and nephew, Wesley Bryant of New Orleans, Louisiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.A. and Billie Jean Smith.
Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your presence will be welcomed by family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.