Funeral services for Bruno Joseph Barry, 91, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas with Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service. A visitation will then be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Southside Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana, followed by graveside services in the Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Barry was born October 22, 1928 in Lake Arthur, Louisiana to the late Frances (Beard) and Famo Barry, and died Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Barry worked for the Civil Service at Barksdale Air Force Base and was also employed with Brookshire Brother’s in Lufkin. He served his country in the United States Navy. By nature he was hardworking, enjoying woodwork and carving wood, and he also enjoyed hunting. Mr. Barry was a member of Chestnut Drive Baptist Church, loved his church family, and read his Bible daily.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Faries and Richard of Karnack, Dennis Joe Barry and Cathy of Shreveport, Denise Shrode and Allen of Buffalo, Dale “Bubba” Barry and Christina of Keithville, Louisiana; stepchildren, Teresa Rowe, Reagan Rowe, both of Lufkin, Greg Rowe and Kathy of Cooper, Ernest Palmer of Woodville; son-in-law, Robert Buchanan of Shreveport; daughter-in-law, Penny Barry of Waco; grandchildren, Jeremy Rimmer and Wendy, Jed Rimmer and Dayana, DeAnn Barry, Jamie Buchanan and fiancé Mark Acosta, Ben Buchanan and Bethany, Randy Barry and Michelle, Mason Barry, Jered Booth and Lyndsi, Danielle Shrode and Allen Shrode III, Brittanie McDaniels and Jessie, Brandon Barry and fiancée Megan Holland, Shelby Caldwell, Breanna Caldwell, Jaden Hill; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Fox of Texas; special friend, Sheila Scoggins Beamon; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vickie Buchanan; son, David Barry; first wife, Rita Crawford Burr; second wife, Mary Ellen Barry; two brothers; and two sisters.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Rimmer, Jed Rimmer, Ben Buchanan, Jered Booth, Randy Barry, James Martin, Brandon Rimmer, and Tyler Rimmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chestnut Drive Baptist Church, 1701 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901. Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
