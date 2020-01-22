Funeral services for Lois Odell Reihle, 88 of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Reihle was born January 19, 1932 in Apple Springs the daughter of the late Marthie (Brock) and L.A. Richard. She died January 20, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed time spent with her family going fishing, hunting and camping. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and she was a big NASCAR fan.
Lois had a very strong faith with the Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Bomar of Lufkin; 2 sons, Kenneth Bomar and wife Cheryl of Diboll, Thomas Bomar and wife Mary of Lufkin; sister, Jean Rudd of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Floyce Watson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Danna, Billy, Bridget, Tommy, Mary Ann, David and Tyler.
She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Walter Reihle, and granddaughter, Crystal Mote.
The family will receive loved ones and friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, before the service.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.