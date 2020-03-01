Judith Elizabeth McNeil, 75, of Shreveport, Louisiana passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Judy was born on February 18, 1944 to Byron & Elizabeth McNeil in Mineral Wells, Texas. She grew up in Lufkin, Texas, later attending Baylor University. As a newlywed, she moved to Germany in the late 60’s where her son, Greg, was born. After returning from Germany and giving birth to her daughter, Jill, in Dallas, she settled in Shreveport to raise her family.
While Judy called Shreveport home for most of the rest of her life, she also spent significant time in Marshall, TX in the 80’s and 90’s, with shorter stints teaching English in China, running an advertising business in Natchitoches, and working in an art shop in Seattle.
Judy had a lifelong passion for decorating and design. Her creative talent was highlighted when she presented a slide show of herself modeling her own fashion designs for the talent competition of the Miss Lufkin and Miss Texas pageants in 1963. And as for interior design, many friends and family are in a not-so-exclusive club whose members have had a room or two redecorated, whether by request or by asking forgiveness afterwards.
She was undaunted by the challenge of decorating for any sized event, from small weddings to business conferences to large fundraiser galas. While the size of the decorating task didn’t phase her, the deadline often did, but somehow, someway, she pulled it off.
Later in life, her interests moved more into graphic design, which she had a chance to learn and use as the Lifestyle editor at the Marshall News Messenger, as the communications director at Wiley College, and as the director for the Forerunners senior adult program at Centenary College.
Bubbly. Zany. Pure sunshine. All terrific words to describe Judy. She was as comfortable talking to old friends or the new friend she just met on the train ride to Chicago to visit family. Did she exchange addresses with her cab driver in New York City? Yes. Yes, she did. Her default mood was always set to joy, and her interest in others was always sincere and genuine. She. Loved. Everyone. This love stemmed from her relationship with Jesus. She knew God’s love for her at a transformative level and wanted nothing more than those she met to taste the goodness of God and know the love, kindness, and healing so readily available to them through a relationship with Christ. Her life exemplified the scripture, “The joy of the Lord is my strength.”
Judy is survived by her two children, Greg (Josie) Phelps of Chicago, Illinois; Jill (James) Haltom of Lewisville, Texas; her siblings, Larry (Anne) McNeil of San Francisco, California; Gary (Ann) McNeil of Seattle, Washington, and Mary Jayne (Bill) McNeil of Seagoville, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meredith and Andrew Phelps; Evan and Jacy Haltom; and her nephews and nieces: Joshua (Susanna) McNeil, Beck (Mandy) McNeil, Sam (Miriam) McNeil, Ben (Blair) McNeil, Kate (Keanan) Dowell, and William Pumphrey. She is also survived by a host of East Texas cousins, the grandchildren of Dave and Augusta Modisette. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Elizabeth McNeil, and her grandson, Camden Asher Haltom.
In lieu of flowers, Judy would want you to smile, be kind to others, and--above all else--know the love of God available to you through Christ Jesus.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Christ Congregational Church in Lufkin, TX on Saturday, March 7th at 3:00 PM.
