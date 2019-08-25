Donald Ray “Gunny” DuPree’
Funeral services with military honors for Donald Ray “Gunny” DuPree’, 71, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Garland officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. DuPree’ was born May 13, 1948 in Tyler, Texas to the late Velma (Crane) and Charlie Burton DuPree, and died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Formerly of Houston, Mr. DuPree’ had resided in Lufkin for 30 years. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in March of 1968 and retired at the rank of Gunnery Sergeant in April of 1998, after 20 years of faithful service. He then worked for the City of Lufkin Recycling Center and retired after 10 years.
Donald was a proud veteran who served in Vietnam, Beirut and Grenada and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Marine Corps, regularly using “Oorah” for greetings and excitement. He was also an adventurer - whether riding his motorcycle or his 4 wheeler, he always wanted to explore and enjoy life to its fullest. In his later years, he enjoyed watching his TV shows along with his dog, Gus, and enjoying the company of his friend and caretaker, Vanaca Hampton.
Donald is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Sarah DuPree’ of Dallas, Texas, Tim and Kerry DuPree’ of Jacksonville, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Garrick, Masina, Hanah, Lola, Julie, Caleb, Trinity, Arrow, and Lucy; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Roma DuPree of Covington, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy (DuPree) and Tommy Gray of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Fredda DuPree of Bullard; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Priscilla DuPree’; brother, Charles D. DuPree; and sister, Margarett DuPree.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.