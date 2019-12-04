Murlene Harris passed away on December 1, 2019 in Lufkin, She was 84 years old. Mrs. Harris was born October 3, 1935 to the late John and Lottie Clark. She was the 8th of child of 11 children born. She is predeceased by 7 of her siblings.
She grew up in Diboll, Texas and graduated from Diboll High School in 1952. She attended the First United Pentecost Church with her family in Diboll. She had a natural gift for playing piano and played often at her church and at home. Music was something she always enjoyed and was a part of her life every day.
She met C B Harris in 1952, where she worked for Sadler’s Smoke House, and he worked at Southland Paper Mill. They were married on February 7, 1953. They built a new home and she became a devoted homemaker. They had 3 children, and were married for 55 years until his death in April 2008.
Murlene was a caring and loving person, devoted wife, mother and friend. She always put the needs of others above her own. Her children can attest that she was always supportive and encouraging, wise and kind and loved unconditionally.
In her younger years, she was involved in her children’s activities by volunteering as Room Mother, Den Mother and their sports activities. She loved cooking, sewing, crocheting, music and a good laugh over a cup of coffee with her family and friends. Throughout her life, she always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. She was very patriotic and made monthly donations to the Disabled American Veterans organization and was a member of the American Legion.
She became afflicted with dementia in 1994 and the disease progressed until her death.
Survivors include her son, Robert Harris of Lufkin; daughter, Melisa Harris of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jenifer Allbright and husband Jody, Cody Harris and wife Chelsea; Jason Harris, Trey Harris and wife Alexis, Joshua Harris and Fiancée, Jacquee Martel; and Andrew Gallman; great-grandchildren, Kelsie Allbright, Madison Allbright, Ty Allbright, Caden Harris, Revvy Harris, Braxton Harris, and Max Harris; brothers, Delbert Clark and wife Doris and Leo Clark and wife Sarah; sister, Janell Johnson; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, C B Harris; son, Arlon Harris, and grandson, Shane Harris.
Pallbearers will be Trey Harris, Joshua Harris, Andrew Gallman, Jason Harris, Cody Harris, and Jody Allbright. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeff Shives.
The family will welcome family and friends for visitation before the service from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Stephen Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Emporia Cemetery in Diboll.
