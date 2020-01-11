Funeral services for Lee Roy Corley, 88, of Livingston, will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gene Huntzinger and Chaplain Roylett “Roy” Turner officiating. A Masonic Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Corley was born September 6, 1931 in Poynor, Texas, the son of the late Doyle Alford Corley and Francis Ophelia (Brock) Corley, and died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Corley was a member of the Trinity Masonic Lodge #14 in Livingston. He was a Knight Templar in Lufkin, a Shriner in Tyler, and a member of the York Rite College in Waco. Mr. Corley retired from the Plant and Engineering Department of Western Union after 28 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, helping people and was very active in ministry. Mr. Corley loved his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Corley is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Vanya) Corley of Livingston, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Roy Dwayne and Martha Corley of Cleveland, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Robert Sanders of Huntsville, AR; son, Doyle David Corley of Livingston, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Bill Shotwell of Riverside, TX; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loyd Alford Corley, James Adrian Corley, and Albert Daniel Corley.
Pallbearers will be Joe Alsobrooks, John Alsobrooks, Robert Sanders, William Shotwell IV, Mathew Mosley, and Colby Mosley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwayne Corley, David Corley, Doug Lindley, James Blackmer, Daniel Corley, and AJ Corley.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, the Caddo Team Veterans, Larry and Donna Brooks, Tammy Presnull, Amanda McCoy, Glen and Mae Bird, and Nola Faye Collins.
Special memorials may be made to The School of Christ International, P.O. Box 5470
Beaumont, Texas 77726.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
