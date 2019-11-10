Bertha Lee (Terry) Kelley
Graveside services for Bertha Lee (Terry) Kelley, 98, of Huntington, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Gann Cemetery, with Bro. Duane Thornton officiating.
Mrs. Kelley was born August 2, 1921 in Keltys (Angelina County), Texas, the daughter of the late Mabel (Waltman) and Walter Terry. She passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence in Victoria.
Mrs. Kelley was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Keith Kelley, Kevin Kelley, Timothy Kelley Jr., and Stacey Lynn Kelley; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Terry; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Winfred Travis Kelley in 2000; brother, James
Taylor Terry in 2008; and sons, James Oscar Terry in 2009; Terry Kelley in 2015 and Timothy Kelley in 2016.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
