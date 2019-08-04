Jacqueline F. Vauthier Harvill Bynum
Services for Jacqueline F. Vauthier Harvill Bynum, 96, of Lufkin will be held at 2:30pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Gipson Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Forrest and Keith Woolf officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Jacqueline F. Vauthier Harvill Bynum was born January 26, 1923 in Paris, France to Maurice and Louise (Schwinling) Vauthier. She went to be with her Savior on August 2, 2019 at a local hospital. Jackie was a dedicated member of Parkview Baptist Church for many years. As a young woman in France she met Lee O. Harvill, a G.I. in the U.S. Army in France after WWII. They were married and came to the U.S. in 1947. While Lee was employed by Texas Foundry, Jackie became the housekeeper for the Robert Bradshaw family. She was nanny to their children. They loved her as a mother and their children loved her as a grandmother. After Lee’s death in 1977, Jackie went to work at Lufkin’s Memorial Hospital in the Respiratory Department as an EKG Tech, a position she held for 34 years. During this time she met and married Terrell J. Bynum. They were married until his death in 1985. Although she never had children of her own, she was considered to be a mother and grandmother to many people. She loved them all as much as they loved her.
Jackie was an excellent cook and was known for her many dinners for friends and family. She loved to entertain and have fun. She also loved the beach, soaking up the sun, or reading, knitting, and crocheting.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and her husbands. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Laurent; niece, Rose Marie; nephews, William and Phillipe of France; and her godchildren, Matthew Hollis and Elizabeth Griffith; along with a host of friends.
Jackie will be escorted to her final resting place by pallbearers: Jimmy Sheffield, Matthew Hollis, Richard Murphy, David Henson, Tim Scallon, and Dennis Hendry. Honorary pallbearers include the Men of the Respiratory Department at CHI ST. Luke’s in Lufkin, including: Jarrad Grumbles, Timothy McCarty, George McMullen, Darrell Loggins, Richard Gandy, Paul French, and many others.
All of Jackie’s friends would like to thank Mary L. Sears and Pam Hollis and their families for all they have done for Jackie over the years. We want to thank Hospice in the Pines and Affinity Hospice for the care they gave Jackie.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Parkview Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 Parkview Circle, Lufkin, TX 75904
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
