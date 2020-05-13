Vernon Tanner Pendergrass
Graveside services for Vernon Tanner Pendergrass, 87, of Jasper, will be held at Noon Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Pendergrass was born August 17, 1932 in Crossett, Arkansas, the son of the late Georgia Lou (Tanner) and David Pendergrass. He passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Pendergrass was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had been employed with Champion Paper Mill as Superintendent of the Pulpmill. He enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. Mr. Pendergrass served his country in the United States Army, and played football both in the Army and in school. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper. Mr. Pendergrass loved the Lord and looked forward to reuniting with his wife in Heaven.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Pendergrass of Jasper; son, Rusty Pendergrass of Missouri City; grandchildren, Amanda Erebia and husband Louis, Amy Lynch, Amber Burrough and husband Clayton, Madison Pendergrass and William Pendergrass; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pendergrass was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years in 2014, Vera Pendergrass; and sister, Joyce Holland.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Pendergrass, Mickey Bowser, Louis Erebia, Austin Erebia, Will Pendergrass, Logan Erebia, Clayton Burrough, Steven Biscamp and Bubba Holland.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
