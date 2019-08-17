Lola Faye Poteet Williams passed peacefully from this life in her home in Diboll, TX on August 14, 2019.
Lola was born to Thomas and Opal Poteet in Flynn, TX on November 17, 1937. She married Lee Roy Williams on October 29, 1953. Lola delighted in her role as wife and stay-at-home mother, and played an integral role as pastor’s wife in several central Texas communities.
After her children left home, Lola spent 20 years working for Bryan ISD. She taught computer literacy at Henderson Elementary school, where she brought lasting joy and fond memories to hundreds of children.
Lola was an avid amateur photographer and her photo collection has been used as a historical resource for family, friends and the community.
Lola’s greatest joy in life was her family. She spent the majority of her adult life bragging about her “perfect” grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved hosting large gatherings and bringing people together to share food, fellowship, and fun.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, step father Bob Copeland, 4 brothers-in-law Sam Williams, Lee Wayne Pegues, Hubbard Henry, and Donnie Dayle Williams; and son-in-law Timothy Weathers.
She is survived by her Brother Willie Poteet and wife Kathleen; 4 sisters-in-law June Williams; Mayge Henry; Euwyn Pegues, and Larue Beamon and husband Jerry; 3 children Leola Young and husband Wayne; June Weathers; Roy Williams and wife Kathy; 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral will be at Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee, TX. Visitation Sunday, August 18th 3:00-5:00 pm. Funeral Monday, August 19th at 10:30 am.
