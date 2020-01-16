Virginia E. (Gillam) Wallace, age 69, of Diboll passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born May 3, 1950 in the San Diego, California Naval Hospital to the late Eris Juanita Ridgway (Fuller) and Theodore Gillam. Virginia grew up fast between Navy directed stops in Tokyo, Japan and Frederick, Maryland.
A graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School, Virginia went on to pursue and receive her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin. It was at SFA that Virginia met and married her husband of 49 years, John Timothy Wallace.
Upon graduation, Virginia moved to Diboll where she would pursue her nearly 40 year career as an educator, 35 years for Diboll ISD and the last 5 for nearby school districts. Whether in the classroom or at an event, Virginia had a personality that could instantly make a lasting impact on those around her.
A devoted wife and beloved mother, Mrs. Wallace was a dedicated member of the Timberland Drive Church of Christ.
Virginia had a passion for reading novels, watching movies, listening to old country music, and traveling the U.S. countryside. She enjoyed spectating her children’s sports, camping, playing games, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Wallace was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Theodore Dallas Gillam.
She is survived by her husband, John Timothy Wallace of Diboll and her 5 children; sons, Clint and wife Tussanee Wallace of Singapore, Jesse and wife Casey Wallace of Katy, Texas, Travis and wife Jennifer Wallace of Cypress, Texas; daughters, Kori and husband Feliciano Estrada of Hudson, Keri and husband Andy Ackerman of Lufkin; grandchildren: Felicity and Isaac Estrada; Kayden, Hayleigh, and Jace Ackerman; Carson, Callie, Caleb, and Carly Wallace; sister, Marilyn Stoffels of Baytown.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Harold Hancock and Tim Beamon officiating.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
