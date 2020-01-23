Funeral services for Leon Clyde Eden, 77, of Lufkin will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Comstock officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Eden was born March 25, 1942 in Santa Rosa, California to the late Beulah Mae (Lewis) and Pete Melvin Eden, and died Monday, January 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Eden was a Millright and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Diboll.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Eden of Lufkin; sons, Kevin Herman and wife Sandy of Wells, Bryan Herman and wife Kim of Pollok; daughters, Jennifer Smith and husband Brian of Wells, Teresa Zambrano of Amarillo; grandchildren and their spouses, Amie and Acara Hartless, Dylan and Taylor Herman, Logan Smith, Colton Herman, Landon Smith, Caitlin Herman; great-grandchildren, Layla Herman, Mylie Herman, Braylee Herman, Brekken Hartless; brother, Ray Eden and wife June; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons, Ryan, and Dalton “DOT” Herman.
Pallbearers will be Landon Smith, Dylan Herman, Colton Herman, Gary Stokes, Acara Hartless, and Bryan Herman.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
