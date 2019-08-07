Funeral services for Evelyn “Nonnie” Cloyd Crawford, 75, of Hudson will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Frank Doucette and Pastor John Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery. A reception will be held in the Carroway Family Reception Room immediately following the interment.
Evelyn Crawford was born May 28, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Junie (Dorsett) and Morris Cloyd, and passed away August 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Evelyn graduated from Hudson High School in 1962. After graduation Evelyn married her high school sweetheart, Marshall Lee Crawford and they were happily married for 56 amazing years. This union blessed them with two children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Evelyn owned and operated L&M Trophy Shop for over 30 years.
She was affectionately known as “Nonnie” by her grandchildren and quickly became “Nonnie” to all the kids who knew her. She was proud of all of her grandchildren and loved them dearly, as they were her world. Evelyn’s family and friends were a very important part of her life and she loved each and every one of them dearly as she loved her Lord and Savior. Evelyn also enjoyed cooking, but baking was her specialty. Her chocolate pies, banana pudding, coconut pies and tea cakes were out of this world.
Another pastime of hers was playing “Train” with her Train Gang. They would play for hours. Evelyn had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up any room. She had a caring and loving nature that will be missed dearly. To know her was to love her.
Survivors include her husband, Marshall Lee Crawford of Hudson; son, Ricky Crawford and wife Kemberly of Houston; daughter, Rhonda Flanagan and husband Kevin of Kearney, Missouri; grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon Crawford, Britt Crawford and Morgan, Bailey Crawford, Kyle Flanagan and Katy, Christopher Flanagan and Mallory, Dustin Crawford, Kyndall Flanagan, and Kamryn Flanagan; great-grandchildren, Greyson Crawford, Jax Crawford, Hattie Flanagan, Tate Flanagan, and Wilder Flanagan; brother, James “Buster” Cloyd of Lufkin; special friends, Patsy Angers, Nancy Foster, Linda Stephens, Carolyn Pitts, Linda Nelson, Frankie Gibson, Pegi Walker, Margaret Fields, Ann Tomez, and Brenda York; her fur baby, “Boogie”; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents and sister, Louise Cloyd.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Crawford, Reagan Wilkerson, George Fields, Pat Tomez, Larry Dixon, Buddy Tims, Bubba Lee, Brandon Crawford, and Britt Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Collins, Mike Grant, Kevin Wallace, and Harold Estes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Narrow Way Cemetery Assocation, c/o Russell Brown, P.O. Box 1109, Henderson, Texas 75653.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
