Masonic graveside services for Paul Daniel Nerren, Jr., 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Paul Nerren Cemetery at 1662 Willie Nerren Road under the auspices of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M., with Reverend Martin Doran officiating.
Paul Nerren, Jr. was born September 20, 1929 in Huntsville, Texas, and died at his residence in Lufkin Sunday, October 20, 2019. Paul was the son of Paul Daniel Nerren and Jennie Mae (Black) Nerren, grandson of William Henry Nerren and Louisa Carolina (Tubbe) Nerren, and the great-grandson of former Angelina County Sheriff and Lufkin Marshall, Benjamin Franklin Nerren and Sarah Lewis (Oates) Nerren.
Paul and Norma moved from Houston to Lufkin in 1961. He retired from Champion Paper Mill and was the owner of Paul Nerren’s Junk Barn. He was a 50+ year member of the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 A.F. & A.M. in Huntington, and member of the Lufkin Shriner’s Club. Paul served as Private First Class in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1951-1952, Fort Benning, Georgia, 773rd Tank. He enjoyed going to First Monday at Canton and visiting other flea markets. Paul was a Christian man, enjoyed and loved his family, and never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Sue (Drake) Nerren; daughters, Paula Gartman, Pamela Kirkland and husband Hubert, and Phleshia Smith and husband Terry; sons, P.D. Nerren III and wife Melanie, Phillip Nerren and wife Peggy; grandchildren, Tonya Rice, Tina Spoon, Alison Thigpen, Todd Kirkland, Lyndsi Clark, Reagan Nerren, Carson Nerren, Carmen Palmer, Drake Nerren, Pryde Nerren, and Destiney Smith; great-grandchildren, Ava Rice, Grayson Gilmore, Abbee Thigpen, Landon Thigpen, Carter Clark, Rylee Clark, River Koumas, Wyatt Koumas, Cainen Palmer, Paisley Palmer, and Kohen Nerren, great-great-grandson, Collins Koumas; and brother-in-law, Edwin Drake and wife Becky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul, Sr. and Jennie; sister, Jeannine Nerren; and brother in-law, Howard Hansbro Drake.
Pallbearers will be Tony Rice, Kevin Thigpen, Todd Kirkland, Carson Nerren, Ty Huff, Drake Nerren, Pryde Nerren, Jack Clark, Derrick Palmer, and Clay Gross.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
