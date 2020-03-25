July 26, 1938 – March 19, 2020
Melvin Hollis Jones, 81 of Marble Falls, Texas passed away March 19, 2020. Melvin was born to Corry Hollis and Elizabeth Adelle (McCraney) Jones on July 26, 1938 in Texas City, Texas.
Melvin grew up in Polk County in the heart of East Texas. He and his sister, Verna Lee, grew up in Leggett, Texas and enjoyed life in the piney woods. At the age of 14, Melvin met Betty Ann Hatcher, his future wife and life partner to be. At the time he was working as a bricklayer helper for her grandfather.
Melvin proudly enlisted in the United States Navy in September 1957 where he served as a radar-man. He always referred to his service as time in the “Tin Can Navy.” He married Betty Ann on June 14, 1958 in a small Baptist church in Moscow, Texas. Off they went serving in a variety of duty locations around the world. While in the Navy Melvin was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal. In 1966, he transferred to the United States Air Force where he served as an air traffic control and transportation officer. While in the Air Force, Melvin earned a bachelor’s degree from Park College in Parkville, Missouri. In January 1979, Captain Melvin Jones retired from the Air Force, culminating his nearly 22 years of service in the military. He continued his service to our nation as a Department of Defense civilian supporting United States Army flight operations. Melvin was known as a strong advocate for other disabled veterans. In his spare time, he enjoyed telling long stories, collecting coins, reading history, and spending time with his many grandchildren. Each one of them thinks they were his favorite! His favorite book from the Bible was Proverbs.
Melvin will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Betty Ann; his sister and husband Verna Lee and Eugene “Ham” Parrish; his daughter and husband Melony and Steve Woodward; his two sons and wives Darvin and Kathleen Jones, and Norman and Debbie Jones; eight grandchildren Jon Woodward, Gregg Sankey, Amy Sankey, Michael Jones, Matthew Jones, Corry Jones, Justen Jones, Ashley Jones; and seven great-grandchildren. He was also very close with Betty Ann’s family, brother and wife Gary and Eva Hatcher; her two sisters and their husbands Mary and Ray Whitmire, and Evie Lou and Danny Shew.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, beloved Aunt and Uncle, Verna and Ernest Hinson, cousin and husband, Marlene and George Handley, and brother-in-law, Bobby Thompson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 29, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights, TX 76548. Phone (254)699-6655.
